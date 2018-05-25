Florida financial regulators now investigating Riverside Chevrolet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The I-TEAM has learned that the Florida agency that regulates all businesses which provide financing and loans is now looking into the troubled Riverside Chevrolet dealership.

The Florida Office of Financial Regulation confirmed it opened an investigation into the dealership on May 9. That was one week after the I-TEAM first reported on dozens of complaints against the dealership, many of them regarding trade-ins which had loans that were not paid off as promised.

According to the Florida Office of Financial Regulation's website, the agency's Division of Consumer Finance licenses and regulates businesses involved in consumer finance, loan origination, retail installment sales, collection agencies and other financial businesses.

Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue and Office of the Attorney General have also been investigating the dealership.

A Jacksonville plumbing company has also filed a lawsuit against Riverside Chevrolet, over an unpaid bill for emergency leak repair work performed in December.

