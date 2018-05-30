Beaver Toyota management takes over Riverside Chevrolet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Weeks after the I-TEAM began exposing problems customers had financing cars at Riverside Chevrolet, the dealership is under new management by a known name in the Jacksonville market: Beaver Toyota.

"You've heard it in the news; you've seen it on TV. A dealership near you was failing to 'WOW' it's customers. Are you ready for the takeover of the year?" a post on Riverside Chevrolet's Facebook page Wednesday read. "We've done it before and we're doing it again. We're taking the worst dealership and making it best in town."

News4Jax began looking into complaints against the dealership on Philips Highway a month ago, documenting that customers were taking trade-ins and not paying off their customers' loans.

For the last 10 days, we've heard reports that the dealership was being sold. Wednesday came the announcement that Beaver Toyota, which owns dealerships in St. Augustine and Santa Fe, New Mexico, had taken over management of the Jacksonville Chevrolet dealership.

Riverside Chevrolet had an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau. Beaver Toyota's St. Augustine dealership has a "B+" rating.

The Florida Office of Financial Regulation has confirmed it opened an investigation into the dealership on May 9. That was one week after the I-TEAM first reported on dozens of complaints against the dealership, many of them regarding trade-ins which had loans that were not paid off as promised.

According to the Florida Office of Financial Regulation's website, the agency's Division of Consumer Finance licenses and regulates businesses involved in consumer finance, loan origination, retail installment sales, collection agencies and other financial businesses.

Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue and Office of the Attorney General have also been investigating the dealership.

A Jacksonville plumbing company has also filed a lawsuit against Riverside Chevrolet, over an unpaid bill for emergency leak repair work performed in December.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.