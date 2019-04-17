Hurricane Michael victim says Wyatt Green took $30K, hasn't fixed damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After our I-TEAM investigation Tuesday into Jacksonville contractor Wyatt Green -- who is accused of forging signatures of homeowners and mortgage lenders in order to cash insurance checks -- we've received calls, texts and emails from people around the state with complaints against Green and his company Storm Restoration Specialists, LLC.

Investigators with the Florida Chief Financial Officer's office told us that from December 2017 to February 2019, Green had multiple homeowners sign assignment of benefits forms allowing their insurance companies to deal directly with Green and his company for payment.

Wyatt Green mugshot

When the checks arrived, Green and his staff members are accused of not only forging the homeowners' signatures, but also accused of using stamps Green had purchased online with the names of mortgage companies to fraudulently endorse those checks and pocket the money..

Bay County homeowner Ricky Lynch, a victim of Hurricane Michael, contacted the I-TEAM following our Tuesday investigation to say he also has a complaint against Green and his company.

Lynch owns two houses in Lynn Haven, Florida, which is west of Tallahassee, and both properties suffered roof damage and water intrusion when Michael hit six months ago. He says Green's Jacksonville-based company showed up in the Panhandle after the hurricane promising to help.

"To be brought down here to help me and then abuse me, is not good. I'm living in conditions still from the hurricane," Lynch told the I-TEAM.

Lynch said he did sign an assignment of benefits with Green's company. So, his insurance company cut checks made out to Storm Restoration Specialists, and Lynch said those checks were supposed to be put into a trust account. Instead, he said, without his signature, those checks for more than $30,000 were cashed -- even though to this day, Green's company hasn't started any of the work.

"It's really bad. I'm sitting down here, I've been fighting keeping water out of the houses, two houses," Lynch said.

Lynch has tarps over his homes, which he said aren't enough to keep the water out of his homes every time it rains..

"I want my money back, I want my insurance money back to fix my houses, but I also want them held accountable," said Lynch. "It's not right to take peoples' money, mislead them, and cut off all contact."

WATCH: I-TEAM confronts Wyatt Green

When the I-TEAM confronted Green Tuesday about the felony forgery, grand theft and organized scheme to defraud charges against him, he told us he's responsible for his actions.

"The allegations and the charges that have been brought against me, I take full responsibility for any wrongdoing I may have done, and as always, I have fully intended to make it right," Green told us.

If convicted on all criminal charges, Green faces up to 35 years in prison.

The I-TEAM reached out to Green's attorney regarding Lynch's complaints, and the attorney had no comment.

Meantime, Green is also currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for unlicensed activity as a roofing contractor. According to the state complaint, Green was seen with a work van for his company which carried a state construction license number that was not Green's or tied to his company.

