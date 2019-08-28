I-TEAM: 18 new grand theft charges filed against contractor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prosecutors have filed 18 new felony grand theft charges against a Jacksonville contractor who has been at the center of an I-TEAM investigation for more than a year.

Homeowners, including Hurricane Irma victims, had contacted us saying that although their insurance companies had paid Wyatt Green -- the owner of Storm RS -- to make repairs to their homes, the work was not completed.

Green was originally arrested in April by insurance fraud investigators with Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis' office on three felony charges: organized fraud, forgery and grand theft. Investigators have accused Green of forging homeowners' signatures and using stamps that were purchased online with the names of mortgage companies to fraudulently endorse insurance checks. By doing that, investigators say Green pocketed the money instead of making customers' repairs.

Their investigation has continued since Green's arrest and Wednesday morning, prosecutors explained to the Duval County judge that their list of victims has since expanded from a handful of victims to 19. Because of that, they have filed additional grand theft charges. He now faces:

1 count organized fraud: first-degree felony punishable up to 30 years in prison

1 count forgery: third-degree felony punishable up to 5 years in prison

7 counts grand theft: second-degree felonies punishable up to 15 years in prison for each count

12 counts grand theft: third-degree felonies punishable up to 5 years in prison for each count

Green has been free on bond since his April arrest and did not appear at Wednesday's hearing. However, the judge said Green must appear at his bond hearing for his new charges, which is set for Friday, Aug. 30.

You may recall one month after Green was first arrested, new bond rules were put in place for him after he was spotted by I-TEAM betting thousands of dollars at a poker room. The State Attorney's Office then had his bond conditions changed to prohibit him from betting or gambling while his case moves forward through the court system.

Fraud investigators looking into Green and his business have also charged three others. Brandon Williams, Chantel Williams and Tina Nettles are all charged with felony forgery. Chantel Williams and Tina Nettles both face a second felony charge related to notarizing documents known to be fraudulent. All three are free on bond.

