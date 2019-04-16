I-TEAM: Contractor accused of forging signatures to pocket insurance money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville contractor is accused of taking $40,000 in an alleged insurance fraud scheme after state investigators said he not only forged signatures from homeowners, but also bought and used fake mortgage lender endorsement stamps in order to cash insurance checks and pocket the money.

Wyatt Green of Storm Restoration Specialists, LLC turned himself into Jacksonville police Friday afternoon on charges of forgery, organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. He was released on bond the same day.

State investigators with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis' office tell the I-TEAM that from about December 2017 to February 2019, Green had multiple homeowners sign assignment of benefits forms allowing their insurance companies to deal directly with Green and his company for payment and to resolve their claims.

When the insurance checks came in, they required signatures of both the homeowner and the mortgage company in order to be cashed. Green and his staff members are accused of forging the homeowners' signatures and then using stamps he had purchased with the names of mortgage companies to fraudulently endorse those checks.

Patronis said this investigation revealed that Green and his employees purchased 58 false bank endorsement stamps from a online manufacturer to aid in this alleged scam.

Investigators said employees of Green also admitted to allegedly forging customer signatures on construction documents required by counties and municipalities. In some cases, construction work was never completed, and in others the work never even began.

“When they hire a company, consumers should have peace of mind that work is being completed and not have to worry about being left high and dry by a contractor. My detectives work hard every day to find these criminals and stop them from preying on homeowners,” Patronis said.

If convicted on all criminal charges, Green faces up to 35 years in prison.

The I-TEAM has also uncovered Green is currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for unlicensed activity as a roofing contractor. According to the state complaint, Green was seen with a work van for his company which carried a state construction license number that was not Green's, or tied to his company.

Green has also filed and been the target of multiple stalking injunctions since 2017.

If you have a complaint against Wyatt Green, you can file complaints with the following agencies:

You can also contact the I-TEAM at ITEAM@News4JAX.com or call or text us at 904-479-NEWS

