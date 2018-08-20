I-TEAM: DCF employees under investigation for food stamp fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida agency that oversees the welfare of children in our state confirms to the I-TEAM that a widespread investigation is underway into its own employees for possible fraud.

The Department of Children and Families says more than 1,300 of its own employees applied for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits last fall after Hurricane Irma. The agency conducted an audit of all of those applications and turned over any suspicious applications to the Office of the Inspector General for further review.

DCF could not tell the I-TEAM how many were turned over for additional review, citing an ongoing investigation.

News4Jax extensively covered days of area residents standing in long lines to fill out paperwork and apply for these benefits following Hurricane Irma. By late October, more than $1.2 billion in D-SNAP benefits were paid to 7.2 million Floridians.

In order to obtain these special benefits from the federal government, an individual living in a disaster area would have to show he/she suffered a loss of income due to the disaster, did not have access to resources, and had incurred disaster expenses.

In a statement to the I-TEAM, DCF said the following:

The Department of Children and Families takes the responsibility to be good stewards of taxpayer money very seriously and investigates all instances of potential fraud. DCF has no tolerance for any actions that undermine the public trust and terminates employees found to have fraudulently obtained DSNAP benefits.



Food for Florida was the largest DSNAP activation in United States history processing more than 1.2 million applications. DCF stationed Public Benefits Integrity (PBI) fraud investigators at all 50 DSNAP sites and prevented more than $14 million in fraudulent applications.



In addition to on-site prevention, DCF reviewed a sample of all completed applications, which included all 1,300 applications submitted by DCF employees. Any cases involving employees that were identified to be potentially fraudulent were referred to PBI and DCF’s Inspector General’s Office for a joint investigation. The department will continue to work with law enforcement agencies, across the state, to hold anyone who illegally obtained benefits accountable for their actions.

DCF said after Hurricane Irma, there were 50 sites statewide for people to apply for D-SNAP disaster benefits over 45 days -- the largest D-SNAP event in United States history -- and confirmed DCF employees called Economic Self Sufficiency Employees processed the applications. The agency added, it prevented $14 million worth of fraud at those sites.

Sources tell the I-TEAM there are some DCF employees who have already lost their jobs as a result of lying on their D-SNAP applications to obtain more resources than they deserved.

The I-TEAM is told individuals found guilty of submitting false information on their application for D-SNAP benefits are subject to criminal prosecution. If found guilty of fraud, the person will be required to pay the money back. If they fail to do so, lottery winnings, tax returns and other revenue sources can be intercepted.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.