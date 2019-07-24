I-TEAM: Previous fire violations at complex where major blaze sparked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An apartment complex where a massive fire broke out Tuesday night had previous fire code violations, the I-TEAM has learned.

The fire at Calloway Cove, formally known as Washington Heights, on Moncrief Road left three children and one adult in critical condition in the burn unit.

Records show that the complex twice failed parts of its fire inspections last year.

In April 2018, inspectors found that the complex hadn't maintained its fire hydrant inspections, wasn't keeping the stairs clear, wasn't maintaining emergency lighting and hadn't inspected and tested a “backflow preventer.”

READ: Previous fire inspections at Calloway Cove/Washington Heights

The backflow preventer and hydrant still hadn't been taken care of when fire inspectors returned last June.

The complex scored an 82 on its most recent Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection in February 2018. Its two previous HUD scores were 67 and 60. HUD considers 60 a passing score.

When it was known as Washington Heights, the complex was part of an ongoing I-TEAM investigation into squalid living conditions at HUD properties owned at the time by Global Ministries Foundation. The complex has since come under new ownership.

Multiple sources have told News4Jax that a stove "blew up," sparking the fire that destroyed one of the units Tuesday. The state fire marshal will determine the exact cause of the fire.

The blaze left a dozen families picking up the pieces Wednesday. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

According to a spokesperson for the Red Cross, monetary donations can be made directly to the organization, but the donations will not be specifically earmarked for families affected by the fire. The organization does not accept items or supplies for fire victims, because it does not have the storage space.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.