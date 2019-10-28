Investigation: Jacksonville housing chief had sex with staffers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The City of Jacksonville Inspector General's Office has released its report into alleged misconduct by the head of Jacksonville Housing Authority, which substantiated claims that CEO Fred McKinnies had consensual sexual relationships with some of his employees.

But according to a copy of the report obtained by the News4Jax I-TEAM, the city investigation did not substantiate claims that McKinnies sexually harassed a subordinate around 1997 or claims that he sexually harassed someone else around 2000 and 2015.

The report states that the inspector general's office did find information that confirmed McKinnies had consensual relationships with multiple Jacksonville Housing Authority employees dating back to 2001 and participated in sex acts on JHA property with an employee.

The general's office found that McKinnies gave a promotion to someone with whom he had a sexual relationship while he was in charge of JHA. The report states that McKinnies paid JHA employees to make repairs at his home and at the home of a person accusing him of sexual harassment.

Further, the report determined that McKinnies accepted gifts, like professional golf tournament tickets, from a JHA vendor, and then gave those passes to employees with whom he had relationships.

The city investigation into McKinnies' conduct began in August 2018. At the time, he was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation ran its course.

In response to the investigation, an attorney for McKinnies said that although his client occasionally hired JHA employees and contractors to provide repair services, the work happened after hours or on the weekends -- and that McKinnies paid for the services out of his own pocket.

"Mr. McKinnies is committed, in his ongoing role as President and CEO to speedily conduct that review and implement any necessary changes," attorney A Russel Smith said in part.

Dwayne Alexander, JHA's interim CEO and president, thanked the inspector general's office and the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission for investigating the case. Alexander says JHA will do its own internal investigation into the issues detailed in the OIG report.

