JTA driver cited in Monday's crash with Amtrak train

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus driver involved in Monday's crash with an Amtrak train was cited with the accident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Carolyn Simmons, got a ticket for failure to obey a traffic control device at a railroad crossing.



Simmons was the only person injured in the crash and was treated and released from a hospital Monday. The JTA placed her on a "hold-off" status without pay until it is determined if she violated safety guidelines.

The I-TEAM has learned that Simmons has been involved in more than a dozen crashes in her 20-year career with JTA. The majority of those accidents happened between when she was hired as a driver JTA in 1999 and 2012, according to the records. She was found not at fault for most of the crashes, but many of them were listed as preventable.

In September 2011, she was suspended for 15 days for having three preventable collisions/incidents within 24 months.

The JTA warned the driver three times in 2003-04 that she was close to a suspension over attendance issues. In 2012, she was pulled off driving because of missing too many days of work, but the union asked that she be compensated for her time off.

Monday's crash with the train was the latest of four incidents involving JTA buses in the last three weeks. The first incident happened in early June when 50-year-old Jeanie Rozar became entangled as she got off a bus in Mayport, was run over by the vehicle and died.

