Passengers aboard JTA bus hit by train called 911

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Passengers aboard a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus that what was struck by an Amtrak train Monday were among the first calls received by 911 dispatchers.

Caller: This is McDuff and the train tracks. We just got hit. We’re on a city bus, a JTA bus. We got hit by a train.

911 operator: OK. So we need rescue started?

Caller: Yes, I’d say so.



There were five passengers on the bus when it stuck Monday morning near Post Street and McDuff Avenue Monday morning.

A few minutes later, another passenger called back.

Caller: Yes, we had something earlier where the train hit the bus and they took the driver. But now two passengers are claiming injuries, so we need rescue back at Post Avenue at McDuff where the train hit the bus.

Dispatch: OK. ... So you still got police there right?

Caller: I think so. I’m not sure. They should be.

LISTEN: 911 calls after train hit bus

The bus driver, Carolyn Simmons, was treated and released that afternoon.

Simmons was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device at a railroad crossing, making her at fault in the crash.

JTA has placed her on a "hold-off" status without pay until the agency determines if she violated their safety guidelines.

The I-TEAM learned Simmons has been involved in more than a dozen crashes in her nearly 20-year career with JTA. While most of those were not her fault and many of them were found to be not preventable, she was suspended for 15 days in 2011 for getting into three preventable collisions or incidents within two years.

Monday's crash with the train was the latest of four incidents involving JTA buses in the past three weeks. The first incident happened in early June, when 50-year-old Jeanie Rozar became entangled as she got off a bus in Mayport, was run over by the bus and died.

JTA officials also said all the incidents are under investigation. It is also re-evaluating policies about railroad crossings, particularly those with unique characteristics, such as the one on McDuff Avenue, to determine what changes may need to be made.

