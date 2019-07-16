Reggie Brown wants federal charges dismissed due to pretrial delays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With about a month until his client is scheduled to go on trial, the attorney for former City Council member Reggie Brown is asking a federal judge to dismiss the case, based on Brown’s right to a speedy trial.

Reggie Brown, along with former City Council member Katrina Brown, was named in a 38-count federal indictment last May that included charges of conspiracy, mail fraud and wire fraud. The fraud allegations involve money loaned to Katrina Brown’s family’s barbecue sauce business, KJB Specialties. Reggie Brown and Katrina Brown are not related.

In a motion filed Tuesday, attorney Thomas Bell argued that the indictment should be dismissed because the case has not been tried within the 70-day window required by law.

The motion lays out a timeline of the court proceedings: after the indictment was returned in May 2018, the trial was initially set for September 2018. In August of last year, the trial was delayed to February 2019.

In January, after a new defense team was appointed for Katrina Brown, the trial was delayed to August 2019. During the hearing that led to that delay, Reggie Brown objected to the additional delay, anxious for the opportunity to clear his name. However, the court found that the “ends of justice” were served by granting the delay.

Both defendants had also asked for separate trials, requests that were denied by the judge in April.

According to the motion, Reggie Brown does not dispute that the time between the arraignment in June 2018 and the original February 2019 trial date does not count against the 70-day limit. But Reggie Brown and his attorney contend that the court made a mistake in finding that the interest of justice in a joint trial outweighed his right to a speedy trial.

A judge has given prosecutors until 5 p.m. Thursday to respond to Brown’s motion.

Within the last week, attorneys for both Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown have been filing court documents to prepare for the jury selection process. Reggie Brown’s attorney filed a 14-page document with nearly 90 proposed questions for the voir dire jury selection process. The attorney had previously submitted questions as part of a proposed questionnaire to be mailed to prospective jurors, but the judge declined to send a questionnaire before the jury selection process. Separately, Katrina Brown’s attorney has filed a motion asking for the names of potential jurors to be released in advance of the jury selection process for the purpose of conducting background checks.

A status conference in the case has been set for July 22. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Aug. 14 and last three days, with the trial starting the following week.

