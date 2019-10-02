Roofer convicted in Duval officially charged with grand theft in Clay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kinnecorps owner Roger Van Den Bosch -- the Jacksonville roofer the I-TEAM has been investigating for two years as storm victims claimed he took their home insurance money to fix roof and home damage but didn't finish the work -- is at the center of a new court battle in a neighboring county.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson's office officially moved forward with a charge of grand theft against Van Den Bosch in Clay County. This comes just months after the roofer pleaded guilty to insurance fraud, forgery and theft in Duval County.

In May, Van Den Bosch entered his guilty plea in a Duval County courtroom in an ongoing case that involved Jacksonville homeowners. He was ordered to pay his victims more than $50,000 in restitution, serve two years' probation and do 200 hours of community service.

I-TEAM: Roofer pleads guilty in Duval County

Done in conjunction with that plea agreement, the State Attorney's Office told the I-TEAM that prosecutors are focusing on pursuing the felony grand theft charge against Van Den Bosch in a case that deals with a Clay County homeowner. He entered a not guilty plea last month to that charge, and his next scheduled court hearing is Oct. 21.

As the I-TEAM has been reporting, fraud investigators with Florida's Department of Financial Services accused Van Den Bosch of defrauding customers by requesting they sign an assignment of benefits, known as AOB, which allowed his company to accept payment from the insurance company for the repairs. But investigators said after the checks were received and cashed, Van Den Bosch didn't perform the contracted work.

READ: Florida Attorney General's civil lawsuit

In addition, Van Den Bosch and Kinnecorps still face a civil lawsuit from the state's top prosecutor. In March, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint, accusing the roofer and his company of violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. That complaint asked a judge to take several actions against the roofer, including civil penalties, an order to pay back customers for unfinished jobs and restrictions on future roofing work.

If you have an issue involving Kinnecorps, you can fill out a complaint form online with the Florida Office of the Attorney General. You are also asked to call in your complaint to the Florida Chief Financial Officer at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (1-877-693-5236).

