It's official: Winn-Dixie's parent company files for bankruptcy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Jacksonville-based grocery chain Winn-Dixie, made its restructuring plan official Tuesday when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company filed its case in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware as part of a reorganization effort that will entail the closure of 94 locations, including four in the Jacksonville area.

SEG said it is closing those underperforming stores in the hopes of reducing the company's debt load by more than $500 million while keeping 582 remaining stores open.

RELATED: Winn-Dixie parent company filing for bankruptcy | Shoppers dismayed by closing of Jacksonville Winn-Dixie location | Harveys & Winn-Dixie closures fuel 'food desert' concerns

The company said the reorganization has the backing of 80 percent of its creditors.

"This pre-packaged, court-supervised financial restructuring process provides for a clear and expedited path to put SEG in the best position to serve our communities and succeed in the competitive retail market in which we do business," said president and chief executive officer Anthony Hucker.

Court filings indicate SEG has anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 unsecured creditors, the largest of which is Wells Fargo with an unsecured claim of $522 million, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

The 94 underperforming stores are expected to be shuttered within 90 days, the company previously reported when it announced the restructuring effort March 15.

Below is a list of the stores impacted in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia:

Harveys, 3000 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville

Harveys, 1012 Edgewood Ave. N., Jacksonville

Winn-Dixie, 9866 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Winn-Dixie, 248 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park

Winn-Dixie, 2002 SW 34th St., Gainesville

Harvey's, 510 Tebeau St., Waycross, Georgia

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.