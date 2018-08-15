Jacksonville man charged with attempted murder in partner's shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 35-year-old Jacksonville man is charged with attempted murder after what police are calling a domestic-related shooting sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Dheyaa Khaleel Mohammed Mohammed was booked Tuesday into the Duval County jail, where he remains in custody without bond until his arraignment Sept. 5, jail records show.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is being treated at Memorial Hospital.

The shooting was initially reported about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Kings Crossings Apartments on Old Kings Road South in the San Jose neighborhood.

"I killed my wife. I killed my wife," a man, later identified by police as Mohammed, cried as officers led him away from the scene in handcuffs.

Police did not disclose the relationship between the man and woman, but noted that the shooting appears to have resulted from some sort of domestic incident.

Moments after gunfire rang out, the couple's 6-year-old son knocked on a neighbor's door. "My daddy killed my mommy," the boy said, according to the neighbor.

Officers were seen placing the child in a patrol car before it drove away from the scene.

One in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, according to data compiled by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Published studies show women ages 18 to 24 are most frequently abused by a romantic partner, and the presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation raises the risk of homicide by 500 percent.

Below is a list of resources available in Northeast Florida for victims of domestic violence:

