Man cries 'I killed my wife' after woman critically injured in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was left in critical condition Tuesday morning after she was shot at an apartment complex in the San Jose neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m. at the Kings Crossing Apartments on Old Kings Road South near Toldeo Road.

Police said the suspected shooter is in custody, and they believe it was a domestic-related incident.

News4Jax captured video at the scene of a man being placed into a police cruiser in handcuffs as he cried, "I killed my wife. I killed my wife." We have blurred the man's face because he has not been named as a suspect or charged.

Police did not say what the relationship was between the woman and her suspected shooter. They said she was shot in the side and was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

A woman who lives at the complex told News4Jax that shortly after she heard the gunfire, the couple's 6-year-old son knocked on her door. She brought him into her apartment and waited for police to arrive. She said the boy told her: "My daddy killed my mommy."

Police have not announced an arrest or released the name of the victim or the suspected shooter.

They said when officers arrived at the scene, the suspected shooter fled but later returned and was taken into custody.

A white car at the entrance to the complex was photographed by crime scene technicians before it was hauled away as evidence.

