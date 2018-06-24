Jacksonville police investigate homicide of transgender victim at Hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in his 20s, who identifies as a woman, at the Quality Inn on Dix Ellis Trail in the Baymeadows area of the Southside.

The victim is not yet being identified, But a leader in the transgender community said she knows the victim is transgender and she's very angry about the killing.

Detectives have not said how many times the victim had been shot.

Sgt. David Smith with JSO said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. and there were witnesses to the crime.

Those witnesses are now being interviewed and police are working to get a description of the suspect.

Smith said the suspect is described as a man driving a beige car.

Detectives are not evacuating the hotel but have blocked off the area where the homicide is believed to have taken place.

A Trans Lives Matter rally for a call for justice for transgender lives who have become victims of murder is set for 7 p.m. on June 27 at the Duval County Courthouse.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.