Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Mixon Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot Friday morning in the Mixon Town area of Jacksonville and police are investigating what led up to the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.

Around 6:30 a.m. police were dispatched to a home on Orion Street where a shooting was reported. Once inside, they found a group of people in the home and a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators could be seen in the area with crime scene tape up in the neighborhood. They are working with witnesses in the area to find out what led to the incident.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.