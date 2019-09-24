JEA board backs legislation safeguarding employees' retirement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA's board of directors has signed off on some safeguards that would preserve employees' financial futures in the event the publicly-owned is sold.

During Tuesday's meeting, human resources director Jon Hendrick said the utility wrapped up negotiations as part of JEA's collective bargaining with all five of its unions last week.

Hendrick said hard questions were asked about the fate of employees' pensions, and the retirement plans coming to them, should JEA make the decision to sell the utility to a private company.

Ultimately, it's up to the Jacksonville City Council to decide whether to honor those agreements when the topic goes before the council when it convenes for a meeting Tuesday evening.

"Look, we have 1,600 union-represented employees, both on the water side and on the energy side," JEA CEO Aaron Zahn said. "One of the most significant concerns is their retirement."

"They wanted to ensure that whatever the outcome, the retirement they have been working for -- whether it's five years, 20 years or 30 years -- is protected," he added.

The sale of JEA has been floated as the source of a potential windfall for the city's coffers. The utility has hired some high-powered consultants to explore privatization, but few details have been released because the consultants have insisted on a "cone of silence" curbing the spread of information.

"The goal here is that city council knows we want them to be included, be inclusive of the proper channels through the liaison, while also complying with the cone of silence, Sunshine Laws and the procurement statutes that we need to comply with a government entity," Zahn said.

Zahn noted that the protections are only in place in case the board of directors decides to sell the utility, which would require the backing of the council and voters. In the meantime, he asked for patience.

"Let us do our job," he said. "Let us get the facts, let us collect the data and then you can make the policy decision with the information in hand."

The city council is on the hook to pay the pensions of JEA employees, but Zahn said the utility would contribute to that effort, paying employees a lump sum to help cover their benefits.

