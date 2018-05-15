Sheriff: Jacksonville officer killed in crash was responding to I-295 wreck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A patrolman with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday after a violent single-car crash on the city's Northside, according to police.

The patrol car crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. at I-295 northbound and Alta Drive. All northbound lanes are blocked.

Sheriff Mike Williams said the officer was responding to a crash on I-295 after a vehicle had reportedly run off the road. He said weather was possibly a factor in the officer's crash, but the Florida Highway Patrol will determine the cause during its investigation.

"(He was) trying to respond to help someone else and then finds himself in that position," Williams said. “If you're going to get hurt in this job, one of the main ways you are going to get hurt is in traffic.”

The officer's family has not yet been notified, and police will release his name after that happens, Williams said.

“It's part of the inherent risk that every police officer in the country faces every day," Williams said. "It's just unfortunately hit home here today.”

An emotional tweet from the official JSO account announced the deadly crash Tuesday morning:

Our hearts are breaking as we work a police vehicle crash at I295/Alta involving a JSO police officer who has died this morning. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018

The loss comes on Police Memorial Day, which falls during police week.

Williams asked Jacksonville citizens not to come to the scene to leave flowers or mementos for the officer, because it's too dangerous to stop on the highway. He said JSO will set up a location for a public memorial for the officer, which the department will announce later.

