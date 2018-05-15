Honors pour in for fallen Jacksonville officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Within hour of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrolman responding to a traffic accident losing his life in a crash, flags around the city were at half-staff and condolences came in from his comrades, a grieving city, and across the state.

Attending an active-shooter summit with officers in Riverside, Mayor Lenny Curry called the officer's death "terrible and sad news" and led a moment of silence.

"It's a very sad and tragic reminder that any time our law enforcement goes out on a shift. ... their family doesn't know what they're walking into," Curry said Tuesday morning.

Officers were already wearing black bands across their badges to honor their fallen comrade.

"Every day that they go to work, they realize something could happen that changes their lives or the lives of their families," JSO Director Mike Bruno said. "I actually heard someone the other day

talk about heroes are the individuals that put on the badge or put on the uniform, knowing they might not come back, but going anyway. That's what these men and women are."

Curry, Jacksonville Fire-Rescue and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office have all offered whatever assistance they can provide to the JSO as they cope with this tragedy.

.@FLAnnScott and I are heartbroken to hear that a @JSOPIO police officer has passed in a vehicle crash this morning. We ask all Floridians to join us in praying for this officer’s family and loved ones during this terribly difficult time. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 15, 2018

