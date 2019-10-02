JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two former City Council members were found guilty of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering Wednesday on multiple federal charges connected to a Jacksonville barbecue sauce business.

After hearing more than a week of testimony, the jury deliberated for about seven hours over two days before finding Katrina Brown guilty on all 37 counts she faced and finding Reggie Brown guilty on 33 of 34 counts he faced.

The 37 charges Katrina Brown was found guilty of:

1 count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

13 counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud

13 counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud

6 counts of illegal monetary transactions (money laundering)

2 counts of attempted bank fraud

2 counts of false statement to a federally insured institution

The 33 charges Reggie Brown was found guilty of:

1 count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

12 counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud

13 counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud

6 counts of illegal monetary transactions (money laundering)

1 count failure to file form 1040 return

After the verdicts were announced, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard said she was going to shake the hands of the former council members.

"I know this has been difficult for you, and you will move forward to the next chapter," the judge said.

Reggie Brown was visibly upset in the courtroom.

"Let me just say again, I'm frustrated, I'm tired," Reggie Brown told reporters as he left the courthouse. "I'm just going to go home and spend time with the family."

He maintained his innocence, saying he will appeal and "prays" he doesn't go to prison. He said that will be up to the judge, but also up to God.

"Like I stated from day one, I had absolutely nothing to do with this," Reggie Brown said before getting into his car. "It's been a long two years and I've had enough."

Katrina Brown was seemingly void of emotion when the verdicts were read. She had even less to say than Reggie Brown as she exited the courthouse.

"I think Judge Howard is a great judge. She did a great job," she said. "I leave it all in God's hands, so I'm OK."

The pair will be sentenced Jan. 27.

Prosecutors argued at length that Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown, who are not related, skimmed money for personal use from government grants and loans given to Katrina Brown's family barbecue sauce startup in Northwest Jacksonville.

The barbecue sauce business received nearly $3 million in a government-backed loan and a city grant, but prosecutors said it existed only on paper.

Katrina Brown, who was representing herself during the trial, argued that the government's case had inconsistencies and did not meet "the burden of proof."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Coolican told the jury that the only explanation for checks that moved money between business accounts was "a criminal conspiracy."

"That's what money laundering looks like," Coolican said.

Coolican said companies controlled by Reggie Brown used fake invoices to take in nearly $500,000, keeping $50,000 for himself and funneling the rest to Katrina Brown's company.

Katrina Brown argued that the government couldn't show where any misdirected money was spent -- no lavish trips or cars -- and called the summary of bank account activity prosecutors used "an illusion."

Thomas Bell, Reggie Brown's attorney, said there's no evidence that his client knew any money was fraudulently obtained. Bell said Reggie Brown decided not to testify in his own defense due to the lack of evidence tying him to the conspiracy.

"There is absolutely no explicit evidence that Katrina Brown approached Reggie Brown and said, ‘Listen, I need some help. I need to keep the money train moving,'" Bell said.

In his rebuttal closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tysen Duva said there is not a mountain of evidence against Reggie Brown as there is against Katrina Brown, but the government has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Reginald Brown would have you believe that he didn't know what was going on -- and it's just not credible," Duva said.

Timeline of grant/loan and Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown's business connections

