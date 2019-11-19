Person of interest named in Clay County woman’s disappearance

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Detectives have identified a contractor as a person of interest in the disappearance of a Fleming Island woman who hasn’t been seen in almost a month.

On Tuesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe Corey Binderim has information related to the case of 65-year-old Susan Mauldin, who was reported missing from her Harbor Island home Oct. 24.

Homicide Det. Howard Fryer said detectives have learned that Binderim was hired to perform remodeling work at Mauldin’s home, but their business relationship apparently soured, and Mauldin asked for a refund.

“Ms. Mauldin determined she didn’t want to work with him anymore and requested her money back,” Fryer said.

At first, Binderim was cooperative with the investigation, Fryer said, but he has since left the area with no explanation about where he was going. “His whereabouts are unknown at this time,” he said.

Neighbors in the Margaret’s Walk subdivision where Binderim lives with his wife and two children told News4Jax they have seen law enforcement at the home at times in recent weeks, but they have not seen him in awhile.

“As I was leaving, I just saw a whole bunch of cops out there. I had no idea what was going on,” said neighbor Jeffrey Einza, who was surprised by the recent police activity since “nothing really happens around here.”

Mauldin, who’s believed to be endangered, was last seen Oct. 23, according to her missing persons report.

Fryer said there’s no reason to believe that Mauldin would have wandered off on her own or that she planned to leave town. He said she missed several appointments and her vehicle is still at the home.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Fryer said. “Therefore, there’s elements of this case we’re not allowed to discuss at this time.”

A neighbor of Mauldin’s who spoke with News4Jax on the condition of anonymity said she had heard rumors of disagreements Mauldin had with a “handy man contractor” but nothing concrete.

“Nothing was for sure until today when the deputy announced it,” the neighbor said.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Mauldin or Binderim is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.