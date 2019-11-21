St. Augustine Beach hotel proposes $4.2 million expansion project

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla – Embassy Suites is looking to add more rooms to its hotel in St. Augustine Beach. Key Beach North LLC presented plans to St. Augustine Beach’s Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday evening.

According to the concept review application for Embassy Suites Phase II, the expansion is estimated to cost $4.2 million. Plans include the addition of 42 rooms to the existing 175 room hotel. The expansion would sit on Key Beach North LLC’s 6.05 acre site on the north side of the existing hotel.

The existing hotel building footprint for Phase 1 of Embassy Suites is approximately 64,696 square feet, and the proposed Phase II addition is approximately 15,102 square feet, for a total of 79,798 square feet.

The proposed 42 room addition is a three-story structure two stories of hotel rooms above a parking garage, similar to Phase I.

Right now, the hotel has 210 parking spaces. An additional 49 spaces will be added for Phase II, for a total of 259 parking spaces.

The Planning and Zoning Board will discuss the proposal again at its meeting on December 17 and develop a recommendation for the St. Augustine Beach Commission. The Commission will then discuss Phase II and the Planning and Zoning Board recommendation at their January 6th.

Both the December 17 and January 6 meetings are open to the public and the public is invited to attend; public comment is encouraged at both of these meetings.

Find official documents here.