JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A drone mishap is credited with sparking a house fire Wednesday morning in Jacksonville’s San Jose neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital.

What began with a medical call to a home near San Jose Boulevard and Salamanca Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. escalated when an explosion occurred, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters on scene told a News4Jax reporter that a 16-year-old boy had plugged in his drone to charge inside the garage when the charger ignited. The resulting fire sent flames and smoke streaming from the home.

The teen and his 81-year-old grandmother made it out of the home safely with their dog. The teen was taken to an area hospital to get treatment for smoke inhalation.