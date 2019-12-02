JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County School Police arrested a student at Terry Parker High School who brought a firearm to the campus, the school district said Monday. bringing a firearm to the campus.

According to Duval County Public Schools, the school was placed on lockdown after other students reported that there was possibly a firearm on campus. School police said they then found a loaded gun in a trashcan in a school bathroom. Police said they were able to identify and arrest the person who brought the weapon on campus.

As a result, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene has directed the school to implement metal detection and screening of student belongings for all students entering the campus for the remainder of the week.

“Given what we see around the country and the discovery of firearms on two of our campuses, we clearly need to accelerate the conversation about prevention efforts,” Greene said in a statement released early Monday evening. “Screening will be in place at Terry Parker while we review our current status and evaluate how we can enhance prevention efforts with the staffing available to us.”

Before the school district announced the arrest about 6 p.m. Monday, parents were showing up Monday afternoon at Terry Parker High School frustrated and looking for more information regarding the lockdown.

Just after noon, the News4Jax newsroom started receiving calls and emails from parents who were wondering what was happening on campus. Aerial video recorded soon after by the Sky 4 helicopter captured parents standing outside the main entrance to the school, and many of them said they were trying to figure out what was going on after they were alerted to a lockdown on campus. The Duval County Public Schools acknowledged that there was a Code Yellow.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that there was a report of a student who was seen with a gun before school. It’s unclear exactly where, but police said that, once the student arrived at the building, they searched him and did not find a weapon. It’s unclear whether the student was the same one who was arrested.

As school started letting out about 2 p.m., parents told News4Jax that their children were giving them more information than the school district, which they found frustrating.

Though some parents said they felt they weren’t kept up-to-date on what was happening on campus, Vanessa Veal said that she felt the district handled the situation well.

“They just sent a recording and everything was fine and everybody was fine and everything was contained," Veal said. “I was able to contact my kids and they were fine and they were OK, so everything was good.”

Also on Monday, according to the school district, students were screened when they arrived at Mandarin Middle School as a result of a social media post threatening violence at that school. Duval County School Police also investigated and determined that a student at the school was the source of that post, which constitutes a level-three infraction of making a school-wide threat.

That infraction comes with an immediate suspension and referral to a hearing officer for possible placement into one of the district’s disciplinary alternative schools, according to the school district. School police will also review the incident with the State Attorney’s Office.