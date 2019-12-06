Jacksonville family with cancer touched by love, support from community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a heartwarming update to a heartbreaking story we first told you about on Wednesday.

The Desclefs family is heading into the holiday season with three members fighting three different kinds of cancer. They’ve owned and operated a popular downtown Jacksonville restaurant for 16 years.

Now, their story is touching hearts and making headlines all around the world.

“We are all so amazed,” Kathy Desclefs said.

Desclefs can’t believe what happened after News4Jax shared the news about her family’s cancer crisis.

She, her husband Benoit and their 17-year-old son Luke are all fighting three different kinds of cancer at the same time…

They simply asked for Prayers and Patronage… and they got it.

“We were swamped. We had this place was full. We had a line going out the door.”

For days people have been packing their French-American restaurant in downtown Jacksonville

They’ve made headlines in People magazine and in the UK. Donations have been coming in from Italy, Alaska, Oregon… and locally too…

“We wanted to help a neighbor it’s what people typically do here in Jacksonville,” she said.

Business neighbors, Eddie and Chuck Farah announced they will match up to $10,000 in sales at the restaurant Dec. 9-13.

“They are the best neighbors ever.”

The Desclefs told News4Jax they have been so overwhelmed in a good way by all of the support that they are calling this the miracle at 231 North Laura Street.

A Miracle at The Magnificat Cafe… Kathy says it’s just in time for Christmas.

“Thank you. Thank you. I cannot express enough thanks for all the love and support.”

Other local restaurants are also pitching in to help the family.