JEA confirms board member’s resignation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At a time when JEA has been under fire for the way it’s handling talks of a potential sale, the board of directors is facing more changes.

A day after the chair of JEA’s Board of Directors said it’s time to hit the “restart button” and step back from the controversy surrounding the utility, JEA confirmed that one of its newest board members has resigned.

Andy Allen emailed his letter of resignation to the board on Dec. 2, but JEA did not confirm until Tuesday that Allen is stepping down.

In his letter, Allen said there have been increasing demands on his time from family and business responsibilities that take precedence over his service to the board.

Allen had not been with the board long. He was appointed at the end of June.

The members of the volunteer board are appointed by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and approved by City Council.

Allen’s resignation leaves six members for the seven-member board.

The Mayor’s Office said Tuesday that there’s no timetable for how quickly Curry will move to replace Allen.

Allen has not yet responded to a request for comment.