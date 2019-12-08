Jacksonville councilman sounds off on JEA’s planned meetings with potential buyers in Atlanta

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville city councilman is sounding off on JEA’s planned meetings with potential buyers in Atlanta.

Negotiators are slated to meet with potential buyers in Atlanta this coming week.

JEA put out a statement, saying Atlanta was the best option for meetings about potententially selling the utility to a private buyer. JEA cites Atlanta’s international airport and its proximity to Jacksonville.

But City Councilman Matt Carlucci is not a fan of this negotiating plan. He feels any meeting about selling a Jacksonville utility should be held in Jacksonville.

“You can’t come to Jacksonville? What kind of commitment does that show? Where are these different companies from? Where are they going to be when the big storm hits Jacksonville. If they want to be a part of Jacksonville, then they should share in some of Jacksonville’s economy here," Carlucci told News4Jax by phone on Sunday.

There will be a City Council meeting on Tuesday when this issue will likely be discussed.

City Councilwoman Brenda Priestly Jackson is pushing a resolution to have JEA end talks on a possible sale.