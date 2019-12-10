Man convicted of murder in teen’s death sentenced to life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man convicted in the 2016 shooting death of a teenage girl and the wounding of three adults who were struck by gunfire was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

After a weeklong trial and about an hour of deliberations, a jury last month found Bryan Googins Jr. guilty of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Bruce Anderson Jr. sentenced Goggins to four consecutive life sentences, plus 15 years on the gun charge.

The shooting happened Aug. 12, 2016, in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood.

According to prosecutors, Goggins’ mother called him to West 38th Street because she had been arguing with someone. When Goggins arrived, a family sitting outside would not tell him where the person was, leading him to pull out a firearm and begin shooting, prosecutors said. One of the bullets struck 14-year-old Tamia Sanders in the head, killing her. The gunfire also struck three adults.

Goggins represented himself in his murder trial and cross-examined witnesses who took the stand, including people he was accused of shooting. He even cross-examined his own mother.