Krispy Kreme celebrates ‘Day of the Dozens’ 12/12 with $1 doughnuts deal
Donut lovers, rejoice!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Love donuts? Have a sweet tooth? If so, Krispy Kreme is coming to the rescue!
Thursday, Dec. 12, when Krispy Kreme customers purchase a dozen doughnuts (any flavor and combination), they can get a second round of 12 Original Glazed doughnuts for only $1.
It's all a part of the “Day of the Dozens” deal.
The deal is only good for one day, so go get those donuts!
#DAYOFTHEDOZENS is HERE! 🎉 $1 #OriginalGlazed Dozen w/ ANY dozen purchase! 🍩🍩 Celebrate this delicious holiday w/us TODAY ONLY! Get in early, this is going to be a big one! Participating US & CAN shops and other info here https://t.co/2aX2jY1CnO! #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/en8me8c7Ka— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 12, 2019
