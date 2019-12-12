61ºF

Krispy Kreme celebrates ‘Day of the Dozens’ 12/12 with $1 doughnuts deal

Donut lovers, rejoice!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

News4Jax Staff

(Associated Press)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Love donuts? Have a sweet tooth? If so, Krispy Kreme is coming to the rescue!

Thursday, Dec. 12, when Krispy Kreme customers purchase a dozen doughnuts (any flavor and combination), they can get a second round of 12 Original Glazed doughnuts for only $1.

It's all a part of the “Day of the Dozens” deal.

The deal is only good for one day, so go get those donuts!

