$100,000 worth of guns stolen from TNT Firearms in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for three people suspected of taking nearly $100,000 worth of guns from a Fernandina Beach gun store.

Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at TNT Firearms around 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the front door was shattered, and surveillance video showed three people enter the store with their faces covered.

Deputies said the burglars smashed several glass gun cases and took more than 50 rifles and handguns.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said often the guns used in a crime are not guns that were bought over the counter, they are stolen. Leeper said deputies are concerned the guns taken from TNT Firearms will end up in the hands of someone who will use them in a crime.

The Sheriff’s Office has a list of serial numbers it will check to see if the stolen guns are pawned or sold.

If you have any information about the burglary or the men, contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174. You can remain anonymous by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).