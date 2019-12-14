Early morning tornado warning in Northeast Florida

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for parts of Putnam County early Saturday morning after radar detected a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.

The Putnam County Internal Alert System began sending notifications just after 4 a.m. for areas near Bardin and Palatka.

The warnings were then expanded to widespread arts of Northeast Florida including southern St. Johns County.

The warning asked anyone in the area to take precautionary preparedness actions by seeking shelter in an interior room on the bottom floor of a sturdy building and avoiding windows.

Anyone in a mobile home or vehicle is asked to move to the nearest shelter to protect themselves from flying debris.

Heavy rainfall can hide tornadoes, so the best course of action during a tornado warning is to take cover immediately. Do not wait to see or hear a tornado.

The warning was extended through 5:15 a.m. in Putnam county as the storm moved through the areas.

For St. Johns County, the warning is in place through 5:45 a.m. near Crescent City.

A Thunder Storm Warning was issued for Flagler, east central Marion, southeast Putnam Counties until 5:45 a.m.