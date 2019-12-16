Grumpy’s Restaurant to open third location in Middleburg

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Jacksonville’s “Best Overall Restaurant” is expanding!

Grumpy’s Restaurant announced that a new location is coming to Middleburg.

“Grumpy’s Restaurant, an award-winning full-service Americana breakfast diner, has just signed the lease for their third location,” the owners said. “The Jacksonville staple will open their newest restaurant in Middleburg, Florida, following the announcement of their second location set to open in St. John’s. Plans call for the Middleburg location to open in May 2020 at Branan Field Walk, 1805 Blanding Boulevard, Suite 207.”

The Middleburg restaurant is 2700 square feet and will employ approximately 35 people.