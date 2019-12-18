Men try to break into St. Augustine gun store

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – At least three men were seen on video Wednesday morning trying to break into a St. Augustine gun store.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the attempted break-in happened at First Coast Firearms on Dobbs Road around 4:30 a.m.

The owner alerted the Sheriff’s Office when he witnessed the attempted burglary in progress through his surveillance cameras.

The video footage shows three to four masked men trying to break into the store with a sledgehammer. After the alarm was set off, the suspects took off in a stolen car, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were not found, but the stolen car was later recovered.

Last week, 58 guns were stolen from TNT Firearms in Nassau County. Investigators said it’s still too soon to know if the two incidents are connected.