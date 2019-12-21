Man in custody after woman found dead inside Southside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken into custody Friday after a young woman was found dead inside a Southside apartment.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the Green Tree Place Apartments on Princeton Square Boulevard on Friday afternoon after a man came home from work and found his apartment covered in blood.

Inside the apartment, JSO investigators found a woman between the ages of 20-25 who they believe had been killed during a struggle.

JSO was able to track down a man they called a “person of interest” and he was taken into custody.

“We believe we have the person we want,” a JSO investigator told media Friday night.

The name of the person of interest, a man in his 20s who JSO said was living part time in the apartment, was not immediately released. JSO said the woman is believed to be the girlfriend of the man who first discovered the bloody scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Viewers told News4Jax on Friday that there was a large police presence at the apartment complex near Baymeadows Road and Interstate 95 since most of the day.

Residents of the apartment complex received an email about the police activity Friday afternoon.

“Earlier this afternoon, police initiated an investigation at our community. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement,” the email reads.

One of the apartments had crime scene tape around it and investigators were searching the trash dumpster area, a viewer told News4Jax.

JSO said it is still trying to determine a motive for the crime, but they believe the death is an isolated domestic issue and there are no other suspects.