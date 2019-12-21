Motorcyclist killed after colliding with bicyclist on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died from his injuries after colliding with a bicyclist Friday night near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Spring Glen Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to the scene at about 5:25 p.m. According to Sgt. Ben Suydam, the motorcyclist was going west on Beach Boulevard when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was hospitalized, and he was said to have critical injuries. Suydam said it’s believed the motorcyclist hit a truck before striking the bicyclist.

Neither of the two men were immediately identified. Police said the roads were wet at the time of the crash.