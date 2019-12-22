2 men arrested in Jacksonville on murder warrants out of Alabama

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were arrested in Jacksonville on Alabama murder warrants, according to Duval County jail records.

David Manuel Hernandez, 32, and Marcos Javier-Morale Oslan, 21, were arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Duval County jail Saturday morning, each on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Mobile County, online jail records show.

Both men are due in court Monday.

WALA-TV reports that prior to the arrests of the two men in Jacksonville, Mobile Police Department found a body believed to be a missing 21-year-old Mobile man.

Tracie Dennis was last seen alive about 11:30 a.m. Monday and was reported missing Tuesday. According to WALA, police believe Dennis was shot to death Monday night outside a home in Mobile. WALA said police found the body believed to be Dennis in a “relatively deep" grave in the home’s backyard Saturday.