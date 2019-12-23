Warrant reveals new details in murder of pregnant teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pregnant teenager who was gunned down in October, three days before she was set to give birth to her first child, lived with her boyfriend inside the apartment where she was found shot and he may have been the target, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.

Iyana McGraw’s boyfriend, Miles Hall, now 26, was taken into custody Dec. 2 on the warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. But News4Jax has learned that was not his first arrest.

McGraw, 19, was found shot inside an apartment on Justina Road the evening of Oct. 7, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. McGraw was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, but her child was saved by doctors.

Police said they found McGraw, who was nine months pregnant at the time, with multiple gunshot wounds in the dining room of the apartment, where she lived with Hall. The bullet holes could be seen in her apartment door, window and wall.

Once investigators were able to get inside the apartment, according to the arrest warrant, detectives found multiple guns and ammunition. The warrant shows several mailing boxes and marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages were also found in the apartment.

Earlier this month, Hall was arrested and charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon. On Oct. 21, he had been arrested on a charge of possession of controlled substance and less than 20 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Miles Hall

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said that knowingly being in the proximity of someone possibly living a life of crime could put one’s life in danger.

“If you are well aware of the criminal activity that the person is doing, you have to understand it can come at a cost,” he said.

Unfortunately, the baby is growing up without her mother or Hall, who neighbors said was the child’s father and who remained in the Duval County jail on $200,000 bond as of Monday, according to online jail records.

The shooters have not been caught.