Motorcyclist killed in Crescent Beach crash

A St. Augustine man was killed in when an SUV turned in front of his motorcycle in Crescent Beach on Christmas night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

John Walbrun, 63, was riding south on State Road A1A approaching the intersection of State Road A1A and State Road 206 at 7 p.m. when a Subaru Outback turned in in his path, according to the FHP.

The front of Walbrun’s motorcycle crashed into the vehicle.

A 19-year-old driving the Subaru and a 15-year-old passenger were not injured.

According to the FHP report, charges are pending.