JSO: Deadly crash shuts down San Jose Boulevard at Julington Creek Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A deadly crash shut down both directions of San Jose Boulevard at Julington Creek Road on Thursday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

It appeared two cars were involved in the crash, which happened about 7:30 p.m.

News4Jax footage showed two cars with front end damage. It appeared one of the vehicles hit a tree.

As of 8:20 p.m., at least one law enforcement vehicle was at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide more information at a 9 p.m. media briefing.

