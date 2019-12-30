Putnam County deputies: Man shot, killed while answering his front door

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot Sunday morning while answering the front door of his home in the Hawthorne area, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they found the man, identified as Barrington Scott Carey, dead inside his home on State Road 20 early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a witness told deputies before 3 a.m. there was a knock at the door, and Carey walked to the front and opened the door. The witness told deputies she heard two shots, ran to the door and saw Carey on the ground. Carey, 48, died at the scene.

Although no one was in custody as of Monday, detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.