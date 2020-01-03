Brianna Williams sued by apartment complex after child neglect arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of a missing Jacksonville girl whose remains were found during a search in rural Alabama has been sued by her former apartment complex, according to court documents obtained Thursday by News4Jax.

Investigators said the remains of 5-year-old Taylor were found in November, more than a week after police said Brianna Williams, the girl’s mother, reported her daughter missing from their home in Jacksonville. Brianna Williams is considered a person of interest in the case.

The lawsuit filed by Southside Villas on Dec. 20 states that the apartment complex learned about Williams’ child neglect arrest on Nov. 13, which was in connection to her daughter’s disappearance.

The lawsuit states that because of Williams’ arrest, the apartment claims she was non-compliant with her lease agreement. The Southside Villas sent Williams a termination notice on Nov. 27, giving her seven days to move out.

Since the ex-Navy petty officer hasn’t surrendered possession of the property, the lawsuit shows she owes more than $3,200 for accrued rent, meaning that since Williams didn’t leave when she was told, she still owes the apartment complex rent for that timeframe.

Williams had moved to a home in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood, where Taylor was reported missing.

Records show Williams is being held in the Duval County jail on a bond over $1 million. Her next scheduled court date is Jan. 8.