Joy ride? Man hasn’t returned from test drive in Corvette

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are looking for a white Corvette that they say was taken on a test drive Friday afternoon from Beaver Toyota St. Augustine.

Deputies said the man went to the dealership and told the sales staff he wanted to go for a spin. The man, who wasn’t identified, has not returned.

Both the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for the Corvette. The search is ongoing for the sports car.

General Motors cars are equipped with OnStar, which allows the vehicles to be tracked. It’s likely that deputies will be able to locate the car.