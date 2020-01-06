JEA Board postpones special meeting to discuss Zahn’s contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special JEA Board of Directors meeting to talk about how much -- if any -- money should be paid to ousted JEA CEO Aaron Zahn has been postponed.

JEA’s board had called a special meeting for Tuesday afternoon to discuss Zahn’s severance.

The board is waiting on information from an investigation by the General Counsel’s Office looking into Zahn’s contract. That contract could allow Zahn to walk away with close to half a million dollars. Or if the board finds he should be fired with cause, he could get nothing.

City attorneys said more time is needed for the investigation, and asked the board to postpone the meeting for now, a spokeswoman said. No new date has been scheduled.

At the Dec. 17 meeting where the board ousted Zahn, board chair April Green said she wanted Zahn to be fired with cause.

As of Monday, Zahn remains on paid leave while attorneys review his contract.

News4Jax learned that State Attorney Melissa Nelson will not call a state grand jury to investigate the JEA sale and controversial bonus plan at this time.