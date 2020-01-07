Florida woman asks for 100 cards for 100th birthday

HAMPTON, Fla. – A Bradford County woman turning 100 years young is asking for a special gift this year.

Dolores Meng was born in 1920 and has lived a long and happy life. She wants to celebrate the milestone with birthday cards from around the world.

Emilie Yeauger, Meng’s granddaughter, told News4Jax that Dolores loves receiving mail and that these cards would make her 100th birthday complete.

Family said don’t be surprised if you get a letter back! Dolores loves connecting from afar and even plays Words with Friends online with her pals.

Her birthday is on August 9.

Cards may be mailed to:

Dolores Meng

6826 SW 98th Terrance

Hampton, FL 32044