Florida

Florida woman asks for 100 cards for 100th birthday

Catherine Cavallo

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Birthday, Florida
Dolores Meng
HAMPTON, Fla. – A Bradford County woman turning 100 years young is asking for a special gift this year.

Dolores Meng was born in 1920 and has lived a long and happy life. She wants to celebrate the milestone with birthday cards from around the world.

Emilie Yeauger, Meng’s granddaughter, told News4Jax that Dolores loves receiving mail and that these cards would make her 100th birthday complete.

Family said don’t be surprised if you get a letter back! Dolores loves connecting from afar and even plays Words with Friends online with her pals.

Her birthday is on August 9.

Cards may be mailed to:

Dolores Meng

6826 SW 98th Terrance

Hampton, FL 32044

My amazing grandma, Dolores Meng, was born in 1920 and is turning 100 this year! To celebrate this milestone, we'd like...

Posted by Emilie Yeauger on Sunday, January 5, 2020

