Police investigate shooting, car break-ins in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and several car break-ins nearby in the Baymeadows area.

Police said a man was shot about 5 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Baytree on Baymeadows apartment complex on Old Baymeadows Road and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers also put up crime scene tape Tuesday morning at the Avenues apartments next door, where several car windows were smashed in. Police have not confirmed whether there is a connection between the two incidents.

People on scene at the Avenues apartments told News4Jax as many as 10 cars in the parking lot had their windows smashed in. People were on the phone, talking with their insurance providers. Several JSO vehicles and detectives could also be seen outside as residents looked at the damage. There were passenger and driver side windows that had been smashed out. In some cases, it was clean out of the window frame.

Again, police have not confirmed whether there’s a connection to the smashed in car windows and the shooting that happened next door.