Announcement expected on new grocery store in Brentwood, notorious food desert area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – City leaders and representatives for Winn-Dixie are expected to discuss it's new location in the Brentwood neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The grocery chain is taking over the old Publix building in the Gateway Town Center. City Council approved an $850,000 grant that Winn-Dixie requested to take over. City Councilman Reggie Gaffney said it is slated to open by the beginning of March.

The store is currently being renovated and remodeled, but until it opens its doors, residents in the area are living in a food desert.

Earlier this month, Councilman Reggie Gaffney told News4Jax there is no public housing in the area and more than 50-percent of the community are seniors living on a fixed income.

To make sure residents have access to fresh food, Gaffney said Feeding Northeast Florida and Farm Share are teaming up to distribute free food to about 300 residents every week.

The press conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Gateway Town Center.