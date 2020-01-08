Brianna Williams, mother charged in connection with 5-year-old daughter’s disappearance, due in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville woman charged in connection with her 5-year old daughter’s disappearance is being arraigned in court. Williams is charged with two counts of child neglect and giving false information to police shortly after reporting her daughter, Taylor, missing.

Police said Brianna Williams called police saying she put her daughter to bed back in November, then awoke to find her gone the next morning. Taylor’s disappearance sparked a massive search in the city of Jacksonville.

Police utilized multiple resources searching for the little girl. Neighbors and people in the community assisted in the search and passed out fliers. It was revealed a short time later that the last time anyone could account for the little girl was months earlier, in May.

The search for Taylor eventually led investigators to Alabama, where Brianna Williams grew up. The little girl’s remains were founded there in a wooded area. A memorial for Taylor stands where her body was found.

Remains found in Alabama have been identified as those of Taylor Rose Williams

Brianna Williams attempted suicide by overdose shortly after her daughter’s remains were found. She was hospitalized but recovered.

Williams has been in police custody since and is being held on a more than $1 million bond. The arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.