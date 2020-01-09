Flagler County teacher accused of shoving student down hallway

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A teacher at Buddy Taylor Middle School was caught on video physically removing a 14-year-old student from his classroom, carrying the boy out to the hallway and then pushing him, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

“As a teacher, you have to control your temper, even when students test you,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is an unfortunate incident involving a teacher and a student. My daughter is a school teacher and I know from her how misbehaved some students can be, but as a teacher, you must deal with it appropriately. Corporal punishment like the old days is not allowed today.”

The teacher, Jeffrey Paffumi, 47, has been arrested and charged with battery.

Paffumi was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he will be held without the option to post bond.

Once the school learned of the incident, Paffumi was removed from the classroom. He’s now on leave, pending an investigation, deputies said.

The incident took place Tuesday, and the student reported it to his parents that night. The boy’s parents then alerted school administrators Wednesday morning, deputies said.

Another student filmed the encounter, according to a news release from authorities.

“The video shows Paffumi grabbing the student with his right arm, and lifting him out of the chair,” deputies said. “Paffumi then hooks the student’s left arm with his left arm and lifts the student off his feet and carries him across the classroom. Paffumi pushes the student through the doorway and then shoves him down the hall.”

Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager weighed in on the situation.

“The actions of this teacher are not consistent with how we expect our educators to act and behave, and it will not be tolerated. … I have stressed to my executive team the importance of handling this investigation with the utmost seriousness it deserves. I also understand a video shows only a portion of a particular incident, so this investigation will encompass the incident in totality, and not just what was captured on a camera.”

In 2012, Paffumi was arrested and accused of criminal mischief. The same year, he faced a charge of battery for a physical disturbance, investigators said.