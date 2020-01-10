Flagler County K-9 Holmes sniffs out missing 11-year-old

PALM COAST, Fla. – Flagler County’s bloodhound K-9 and his handler tracked down an 11-year-old boy who was hiding in the woods after running away from home Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Cpl. Fred Gimbel and K-9 Holmes were called in to search for the boy about 6:17 p.m. Thursday in Palm Coast.

The boy’s mother said he ran out of the back door carrying his backpack, pillow and a red blanket.

Gimbel got a pillowcase for Holmes to learn the boy’s scent, and the K-9 began tracking the boy through the backyard wooded area.

Holmes took the deputies through thick brush and found the boy hiding under his blanket in the woods, several streets away from his home.

The boy wasn’t hurt and was returned safely to his home.

“This is K-9 Holmes’ second successful track this week, and he is quickly proving that he is the right hound for the job,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Using K-9 Holmes to find this missing child saved many hours of searching and also saved the taxpayers a lot of money in resources.”

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office AirOne helicopter assisted in the search.

Gimbel rewarded Holmes with lavish praise for a job well done (watch to the end of the video below):